0-0 at half-time between Sundowns and Pirates

The Buccaneers announced just before kickoff that their star players Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga will not be part of the squad after they breached the team’s protocol.

Sundowns were the first team to show intent when Themba Zwane forced a good save from Wayne Sandilands.

The Brazilians thought they had won a penalty at the half hour mark, but referee Victor Gomes was not interested, much to the annoyance of coach Pitso Mosimane and his bench,

Bucs’ best chance of the half fell to Vincent Pule just before the break, but he shot wide of goals.

The game remained 0-0 at the half-time break.

