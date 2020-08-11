Lorch and Shonga kicked out of Pirates camp

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that two of their players will not be joining the rest of the squad to resume the 2019/2020 league season.

A statement from Pirates revealed Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga will not be part of the squad after they breached the team’s protocol.

According to the statement all the team’s players that reported to the BSE bubble on Sunday have been educated about the measures put in place for the league to resume.

“Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga have been excluded from the squad that reported for the BSE bubble on Sunday following a breach of the team’s protocols,” read a statement from Pirates.

“Both players will be afforded the opportunity to return to play once the disciplinary processes have been finalised. Mr Lorch and Mr Shonga will also be required to undergo two Covid-19 tests, which both must be negative, as per the BSE protocols dictate, before they resume any club activities,” concluded the statement.

