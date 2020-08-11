Starting XI: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates

PSL News 11.8.2020 04:46 pm

Thembinkosi Lorch and Themba Zwane fight for the ball during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns meet Orlando Pirates in what is expected to be a mouth-watering Absa Premiership at Dobsonville Stadium tonight.

The Buccaneers got the better of the Brazilians when the teams last met in a league match in January.

Sundowns will be looking not only to avenge that defeat, but to also close the gap on log leaders Kaizer Chiefs to just one point.

Pirates on the other side, will be looking keep their slim chances of winning the league title alive by defeating Sundowns this evening.

Here is how the teams will line up tonight:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: TBC
Orlando Pirates XI: Sandilands, Mabaso, Jele, Nyauza, Maela, Mako, Motshwari, Makaringe, Pule, Mhango, Mulenga

