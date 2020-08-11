Hunt banks on ‘devoted’ Wits players to beat Chiefs

The Clever Boys might have crashed out of the Nedbank Cup after losing 3-2 to Mamelodi Sundowns but coach Gavin Hunt believes his players are still committed to the course.

“We should have won the game on Saturday,” Hunt told Phakaaathi.

“We played well really should have won but the Sundowns game is gone now we need to focus on the restart of the league and hopefully we get a good result from it.”

Hunt added that the sale of the club’s status to Limpopo outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) before the restart of the 2019/20 season has not dampened his players’ spirits and they are ready to fight until the end of the season.

“The boys showed on Saturday (they are still committed) hopeful we can pick up on from that performance and carry on against Chiefs. We have more games than everybody but they play each game as best as they can and will see where we finish.”

Wits are set to meet Chiefs at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening at 6pm.

