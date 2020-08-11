Mhlongo takes blame for Wits’ Cup defeat

Nedbank Cup News 11.8.2020 11:59 am

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
The former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper made some schoolboy errors, particularly in Downs’ second goal scored by Keletso Makgalwa.

A source at Bidvest Wits has revealed how goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo is blaming himself for the club’s exit in the Nedbank Cup against Mamelodi Sundowns following some sloppy goalkeeping last Saturday.

Wits were edged 3-2 by Downs in the semifinal.

“I think any player would be feeling the same way if they were to put themselves in Mhlongo’s shoes. It happens to any player in the world. It even happened to Liverpool’s goalkeeper (Loris Karius) in the Champions League two
years ago and he is not the only one, I can mention a lot more.

“But Mhlongo’s situation is very complicated because he was supposed to prove himself to any possible employers due to the club being sold.That’s his biggest worry at the moment. Any team that saw what he did on Saturday won’t have confidence in him. But, these things happen in football,” said the source.

Mhlongo could get a chance to redeem himself when the Students meet log leaders at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

