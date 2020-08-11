Pirates target win against Sundowns

A daunting clash lies ahead for Orlando Pirates in their opening game of the resumption of the Absa Premiership against Mamelodi Sundowns, but then Buccaneers skipper Happy Jele says everyone at the club is eager to do well in their first game.

The Buccaneers and Masandawana meet at the Dobsonville Stadium this evening at 6pm.

“ We are motivated and each and everyone wants to come back and play the game. For us it’s very important to start with a win,” said Jele in a video posted in Pirates’ social media accounts.

“The mood has been very good since we came back from the lockdown. Everyone is motivated and excited to play. Obviously we have been training very well. The technical team prepared us and we are ready for this game (against Downs). We want to do our best and enjoy the game. We want to go there work hard and get the results for the team.”

Pirates head into this game with the side placed in position four on the league standings after 23 games, whereas the Tshwane side are on second place, having accumulated 44 points from 22 matches.

The Soweto giants are eight points behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs, while Downs are just four points adrift of Amakhosi who are are on 48 as the teams head towards the last few games of the season.

In their last meeting, Pirates were able to edge Sundowns 1-0 early this year.

