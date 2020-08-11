PSL News 11.8.2020 09:52 am

Pitso bids farewell to ‘friend’ Bob Mabena

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Pitso bids farewell to ‘friend’ Bob Mabena

Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2020 Nedbank Cup Mamelodi Sundowns press conference at Nedbank Auditorium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

The shock death of the iconic broadcaster hit South Africa hard and was also felt by the Sundowns coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has reacted with shock to the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena has passed on.

Mabena died on Monday afternoon with his radio station, Power FM, confirming his passing.

The former Khaya FM breakfast show host, who did a hit song ‘get funky’ with former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana playmaker Doctor Khumalo,  was a Sundowns supporter and a friend to Mosimane.

“Still in shock and disbelief that my friend, brother and fellow Mamelodi Sundowns Bob Mabena is no more. Let us keep his family and loved ones in our prayers (sic),” Mosimane wrote on his Twitter page.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Let’s hang on to all the good memories of Bob Mabena – DJ Fresh 11.8.2020
WATCH: Remembering the life and times of radio legend Bob Mabena 11.8.2020
Daily news update: Bob Mabena dies aged 51, Nkadimeng burial on Friday and Ramaphosa’s envoys arrive in Zimbabwe 10.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Insight: Why municipalities, except in the Western Cape, are failing miserably

World Man shot outside White House, Trump evacuated from press conference

Politics WC may be steering their own ship but they won’t become another Orania

Courts NDZ bashes tobacco industry

General Struggle hero John Nkadimeng to be laid to rest on Friday


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 