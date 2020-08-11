Pitso bids farewell to ‘friend’ Bob Mabena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has reacted with shock to the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena has passed on.

Mabena died on Monday afternoon with his radio station, Power FM, confirming his passing.

The former Khaya FM breakfast show host, who did a hit song ‘get funky’ with former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana playmaker Doctor Khumalo, was a Sundowns supporter and a friend to Mosimane.

“Still in shock and disbelief that my friend, brother and fellow Mamelodi Sundowns Bob Mabena is no more. Let us keep his family and loved ones in our prayers (sic),” Mosimane wrote on his Twitter page.

