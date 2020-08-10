Pressure is on Chiefs and Sundowns, says Pirates forward Makaringe 

Playing without fans will be a whole different feeling, says Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe ahead of their clash with Mamelodi Sundown at the Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers resume their league campaign with a mouthwatering clash against the Tshwane outfit, but the Bucs midfielder believes everyone at the club is ready with the preparations having gone well.

“We are all ready and itching to get back to playing the game we love,” said Makaringe. “It has been a while since we last played competitive football but fortunately that time has finally come,” Makaringe told the club’s website.

“Preparations have gone well, nothing much has changed in how we prepare. However, to play without fans will take some mental adjusting from our (players) part.”

With the season having been put to a pause since mid March, the midfielder reckons the long break might have done them good and he feels top of the table sides Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns are under pressure to get results.

“It’s been such a long time since we last played but I believe this break might have served us well, and we can use it to regain the form we had earlier in year,” Makaringe continued.

“I feel the pressure will be more on the teams above and not us as some have already written us off. So we will play minus the burden that the likes of Chiefs and Sundowns will be carrying and this could work in our favour in the remaining matches.”

“On a personal level, I’m feeling very good. I’m raring to go. I enjoy playing big games and they don’t come any bigger than against Sundowns ” concluded Makaringe.

