Chiefs star Manyama urges fans not to watch games in large numbers

The Kaizer Chiefs star was speaking after he was awarded the PSL’s Goal of the Month for February/March for the goal he scored against Orlando Pirates on February 29.
With games having resumed again last weekend with Nedbank Cup and GladAfrica Championship fixtures, the excitement is set to go on overdrive this week when Absa Premiership also restarts on Tuesday night.
Chiefs will meanwhile get back to action against Bidvest Wits on Wednesday evening.
“I think now more than ever it’s more difficult than ever to play them (Wits) because they have nothing to lose considering what’s happening with their club. I think they are more motivated to finish on a high to make a bit of history for themselves. Wits will always be a tough team to beat. They are a strong team with a lot of international players who have proved themselves over and over again in the league and some of them abroad.
“We know what to expect and it’s going to be a tough game. But we are looking forward to implementing our own plans and try to capitalise on their weaknesses,” said Manyama.
The games will be played behind closed doors in the PSL’s Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng and Manyama admitted it will be difficult without their twelfth player.
“It is going to be difficult without them, unfortunately we can’t have them. Lives more important than football and it’s better for them to be safe at home and I know they will be with us in spirit.
