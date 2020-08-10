PSL News 10.8.2020 03:23 pm

Chiefs star Manyama urges fans not to watch games in large numbers

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Lebogang Manyama says supporters should refrain from he norm of gathering in one place to watch football games to avoid the spread of Covid-19 which has seen football suspended for four months. 

The Kaizer Chiefs star was speaking after he was awarded the PSL’s Goal of the Month for February/March for the goal he scored against Orlando Pirates on February 29.

“I thank all the fans who voted for the goal. It will remain memorable in that it was my first (Soweto) derby goal and the award just tops it all off.
“I would like to thank the coaching staff and the players because a lot of planning went behind the making of that goal (at training) and it came out exactly how we had planned it and I was just the lucky one to be at the end of it,” he said.

With games having resumed again last weekend with Nedbank Cup and GladAfrica Championship fixtures, the excitement is set to go on overdrive this week when Absa Premiership also restarts on Tuesday night.

Chiefs will meanwhile get back to action against Bidvest Wits on Wednesday evening.

“I think now more than ever it’s more difficult than ever to play them (Wits) because they have nothing to lose considering what’s happening with their club. I think they are more motivated to finish on a high to make a bit of history for themselves. Wits will always be a tough team to beat. They are a strong team with  a lot of international players who have proved themselves over and over again in the league and some of them abroad.

“We know what to expect and it’s going to be a tough game. But we are looking forward to implementing our own plans and try to capitalise on their weaknesses,” said Manyama.

The games will be played behind closed doors in the PSL’s Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng and Manyama admitted it will be difficult without their twelfth player.

“It is going to be difficult without them, unfortunately we can’t have them. Lives more important than football and it’s better for them to be  safe at home and I know they will be with us in spirit.

“I know football is more fun when you watch it with more people but I would encourage them to try and watch it with as less people as possible,” said Manyama.

