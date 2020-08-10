PSL News 10.8.2020 02:48 pm

Umoya coach Davids not happy with 'offside goal' in Kings loss

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Umoya coach Davids not happy with ‘offside goal’ in Kings loss

Maahier Davids, head coach of Cape Umoya United talking to players during the GladAfrica Champion 2019/20 match between Real Kings and Cape Umoya United at the Tsakane Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Davids felt the decisions that led to the goals against his side should not have stood. 

Cape Umoya United coach, Maahier Davids has expressed his dissatisfaction with the refereeing in their first game in the GladAfrica Championship after the Covid-19 break where they lost 2-0 to Real Kings.

“It was an interesting game. I think we played well but conceding an early goal… which looked offside from where I was but I will have to look at it again… cost us,” said Davids in a post-match interview.

“After that we were in control but we lacked in execution in the final third.  We then conceded a suspicious penalty and it was 2-0.”

Levy Mashiane scored the first goal for the Magic Boys and Sedwyn George converted from the spot for the second goal. Both goals came in the first half.

Davids was however left hopeful for better results going forward as he was impressed with how his players responded in the second half.

“To be fair in the second half it was really good in terms of our conditioning as we got stronger and it is a good sign going into the next match.

“We have to work on our execution in the final third. We have to make sure we make it count when we got to that area,” he said.

Kings’ Michael Lukhubeni was, meanwhile, happy with the result which jolted his team back into contention for the playoffs spots.

Kings are now sixth in the standings with 36 points after 24 games – four behind Uthongathi FC who are in third place.

“It was a difficult game especially after such a long time not playing. But we worked hard as a team,” he said.

“(But) We will take it one game at a time. It is not an easy league. We have to take it as it comes,” he added.

