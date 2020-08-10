Pirates coach Zinnbauer stays silent on Hotto, Hlatshwayo signings

Josef Zinnbauer has refused to disclose whether or not Orlando Pirates have signed Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Orlando Pirates’ Absa Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday, Zinnbauer would not be drawn on the two players, who are believed to have signed pre-contracts with the Buccaneers ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Bidvest Wits men are said to be part of a fire-sale at the Clever Boys, effected once they decided to sell their status to Limpopo outfit TTM.

“That is a question you must speak to the office about and maybe other guys, I am a coach and I am focused on my players, not on players for next season, and on what we do in the next weeks,” said Zinnbauer.

Zinnbauer added that he has a fully fit squad for the game against Sundowns, with Bongani Sam his only minor injury worry.

The Pirates coach also reiterated the stance that his side are not really in the title race – they currently sit just eight points behind league leaders Kaizer Chiefs, even though the Buccaneers have played a game more than Amakhosi, and two more than Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We spoke about it for many months, in terms of the title and winning the league, we have a distance to Chiefs. It is a lot of points, maybe eight minus one game, and the same with Sundowns … they haven’t played the same amount of games as us and have more points than us.

“We will do out best but the title is more for Chiefs and Sundowns.”

