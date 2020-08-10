Tinkler, Claasen and Manyama win PSL monthly awards

Prior to the coronavirus-enforced break, Tinkler guided Maritzburg to four successive wins, beating title contenders Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits away from home as well as Stellenbosch FC and Polokwane City, impressive results that moved the Team of Choice to 5th place on the log standings.

Claasen was the key man for his side, scoring four goals and providing a couple of assists in that period.

Manyama got the nod for the goal of the month award from football fans for his solitary goal that earned Chiefs a 1-0 win in the Soweto Derby at the end of February. His individual brilliance in the build-up to the goal saw him evade a couple of Pirates players before unleashing a powerful low drive from the edge of the 18-yard area into the net.

Each of the goals selected during the monthly voting will go towards the list of goals that will be voted for the Absa-lutely Awesome Goal of the Season at the end of the season.

2019/20 Absa Premiership Goal of the Month winners thus far:

August: Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

September/October: Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City)

November: Dumisani Zuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

December: Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)

January: Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates)

February/March: Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)

