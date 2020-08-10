Ex-Pirates boss Mbatha leaves Tanzanian champions

His shock resignation comes just days after he helped Simba to a treble. Simba won the Community Shield, Vodacom Premier League and League Cup in the 2019/20 season.

READ: Former Orlando Pirates forward Morrison joins Simba SC in Tanzania

Mbatha confirmed his departure on Twittter on Sunday.

“A special thank you message to Simba SC leadership for providing me the opportunity to lead this great club.

“I regrettably have tendered my resignation from the club with immediate effect. Within a short space of time, a lot has been achieved. Asanteni Sana wana Simba,” wrote Mbatha on Twitter.

In a statement, Simba stated that they will announce an interim CEO in due course.

TAARIFA KWA UMMA PUBLIC STATEMENT#NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/sNBjb1zdkk — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) August 9, 2020

Word is that Mbatha is set to join Simba’s rivals Young Africans (Yanga) SC on a similar role.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.