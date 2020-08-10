PSL News 10.8.2020 10:09 am

Ex-Pirates boss Mbatha leaves Tanzanian champions

Khaya Ndubane
Senzo Mbatha

Former Orlando Pirates and Platinum Stars administrator Senzo Mbatha has left his post as the chief executive officer of Tanzanian Premier League champions Simba SC with immediate effect.

His shock resignation comes just days after he helped Simba to a treble. Simba won the Community Shield, Vodacom Premier League and League Cup in the 2019/20 season.

Mbatha confirmed his departure on Twittter on Sunday.

“A special thank you message to Simba SC leadership for providing me the opportunity to lead this great club.

“I regrettably have tendered my resignation from the club with immediate effect. Within a short space of time, a lot has been achieved. Asanteni Sana wana Simba,” wrote Mbatha on Twitter.

In a statement, Simba stated that they  will announce an interim CEO in due course.

Word is that Mbatha is set to join Simba’s rivals Young Africans (Yanga) SC on a similar role.

