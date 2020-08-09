Sporting rescue a point with last minute goal 

Richards Bay will feel hard done after a late goal by TS Sporting in the GladAfrica Championship return denied them a win at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon as the division resumed after a lengthy COVID-19 enforced break.

With some rustiness showing, especially up front, the game surprisingly got off to a pacey start with both sides trying to get an early goal to unsettle their opponent.

And it was Abantu Bemthetho who eventually took the lead 10 minutes into the game when Decide Chauke beat the Rich Boys defence for pace and rounded off the keeper before slotting into an empty net.

Mbulelo Wagaba had a glorious chance to double the lead when he found a way through the Rich Boys defence in the 22nd minute but hurried his shot and dragged it wide off target. With two minutes to the end of the first half, Wagaba again couldn’t get his name into the scoreboard when his shot was parried away for a corner by Jacobs.

Simo Dladla’s team enjoyed more of the ball and controlled the game but were easily caught on a counter by their visitors. They could however have gone into the break having drawn level but Mlungisi Maranti denied them the goal just a few seconds before the break.

Richards Bay continued to struggle against the counter attack early in the second half, but they got their goal and in spectacular style in the 64th minute when Tony Zwane’s long range curler from the left beat an outstretched Maranti and ricocheted off the upright and into the net.

Four minutes later, the Rich Boys moved in front when Siyabonga Vilane was left unmarked inside the Sporting box and he easily tapped the ball into the net.

But just as it looked like Richards Bay would pocket the full points, Percyvell Nkabinde got one back for Sporting even though TV replays showed he may have been offside when he beat Jacobs from close range.

In the other game also played on Sunday, Real Kings got a win to boost their chances of getting to the playoffs. Michael Lukhubeni’s team beat Cape Umoya United 2-0 through Levy Mashiane and Sedwyn George’s first half goals.