Mosimane – Sundowns close to completing transfer business

Pitso Mosimane says Mamelodi Sundowns are nearly done with their transfer business ahead of the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League campaign.

Sundowns have brought in the likes of former Black Leopards attacking midfielder Lesedi Kapinga and ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka, who are with the squad now, but who can only play for Masandawana next season, which is set to kick off on October 9. Masandawana have also been linked with SuperSport United’s Aubrey Modiba, and are expected to bring in Ricardo Goss, Haashim Domingo and Gift Motupa from a soon-to-be defunct Bidvest Wits.

“We have already set our targets and we know who we want and where they are going to help us. We are done with the transfers. We just need to get one or two players … but the rest of the people we are already done with. I know who I want to sign in December (in any season), so we don’t buy because a player is on top form this season (year),” said Mosimane, after his team had beaten Wits 3-2 on Saturday evening to reach the Nedbank Cup final.

Masandawana will face Bloemfontein Celtic in the final on September 8.

The former Bafana Bafana head coach said part of their recruiting policy when Downs goes into the transfer market is to look for players who are able to play in various positions.

“You will not manage to juggle the team if you have players who play one position,” Mosimane emphasised.

“We like players who can play in different positions. Rivaldo Coetzee can play as a centre back or a defensive midfielder. Mosa Lebusa is a left centre back and can play as a left back. Lyle Lakay is a left-back and a left winger. Themba Zwane always plays on the left but against Wits, Zwane was a striker. Lebohang Maboe sometimes plays as a striker and we are now preparing him to play at right-back. Thapelo Morena is a right-back, right-winger and a striker.”

