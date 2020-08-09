Cape Town City lure MDC star

MultiChoice Diski Challenge striker Diego Appollis has signed a three year contract with Cape Town City, the club announced on Sunday.

Appollis joins the Cape side from Chippa United, with the striker having impressed in the MDC, where he was in the race for the top goalscorer award before the season was halted due to COVID-19.

The 19-year old goal poacher is deemed as one for for the future by the Mother City-based outfit.

“The Club is delighted to announce the signing of 19y old striker Diego Appollis from Chippa United. He signs a 3-year deal with City after a phenomenal break-out season in the MDC,” City confirmed on Twitter.

“The next generation is here, welcome Diego!.”

Appollis is the latest youngster to join the Premier Soccer League outfit.

Last year, the club promoted Olwethu Nyembe from their DreamClub100 initiative.

The midfielder became the first player to make the cut to the first team from the initiative and is also seen as one of the future stars for the club.

Cape Town City are set to resume their PSL campaign against the Chilli Boys on Friday.

The Cape outfit are on a quest to finish the season in top eight with the team currently occupying 10th place on the log with 27 points from 23 games. However, they are also not completely safe from the relegation zone, having endured their most difficult season yet in the Absa Premiership.

