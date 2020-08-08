Nedbank Cup semifinal – Sundowns 3 Wits 2 – AS IT HAPPENED!

FT – Sundowns 3 Wits 2. What a second half that was! Sundowns win it at the death via a cracking free kick from Lyle Lakay. Unbelievable stuff, Wits fought their hearts out and didn’t really deserve to lose but it’s Sundowns v Bloemfontein Celtic in the Nedbank Cup final. Good night.

GOAL! Sundowns 3 Wits 2. WHAT A STRIKE LYLE LAKAY! Curled from way out past the despairing dive of Mhlongo and Sundowns have surely won this now!

90+5 – Dzvukamanja is now forced off with an injury and Solly Khunyedi is on for him. Sundowns have late, late free kick ….

86 – GOAL! Sundowns 2 Wits 2. Brilliant control and turn by Dzvukamanja, who rifles past Onyango for his second of the match. It’s level again!

85 – Cole Alexander hits a grass-cutter wide as Wits press for another equaliser.

83 – Nascimento is booked for tugging back Eva Nga, but the referee says he was playing an advantage so no free kick to Wits and Eva Nga has dragged his shot wide.

81 – GOAL! Sundowns 2 Wits 1. It’s an absolute nightmare for Brighton Mhlongo! The Wits goalkeeper comes for the ball after a hopeful Onyango punt and misses it completely, allowing Makgalwa to steal in and fire into an empty net!

77- GOAL! Sundowns 1 Wits 1. Dzvukamanja robs Madisha, bursts clear and finishes brilliantly past Onyango! It’s all tied-up at Orlando Stadium!

70 – 18 year-old Human has found some space down the right flank of late but this time he over-hits his cross with several Wits players well-placed inside the penalty area.

68 – Close for Wits as Terrence Dzvukamaja gets a flick on a corner and it loops onto the roof of Onyango’s net.

63 – Not a lot going on in the last few minutes bar some substitutions. Striker Bienvenu Eva Nga is on for Wits in place of Domingo and Keletso Makgalwa has come on for Sibusiso Vilakazi for Sundowns.

55 – Mkhwanazi gets lucky as he appears to trip Zwane inside the area but the referee Luxolo Badi says goal kick this time.

53 – Good chance for Wits as Deon Hotto races onto Haashim Domingo’s fine through ball, but Denis Onyango is quickly off his line to block the Namibian’s effort.

46 – The second half kicks off at Orlando Stadium. For Wits, Zitha Macheke is on for Lorenzo Gordinho. Rowen Human has also come on for Kgaogelo Sekgota.

HT – Sundowns 1 Wits 0 – Not the best game I’ve ever seen, to be honest, but it’s Sundowns who have the edge, through a penalty from Nascimento, his first goal of the season.

45 + 2 – Thulani Hlatshwayo also goes into the referee’s book.

43 – Lorenzo Gordinho trips Vilakazi and picks up a yellow card.

37 – GOAL! – Sundowns 1 Wits 0. Ricardo Nascimento slots in the penalty to put Masandawana in front.

36 – Penalty to Sundowns! Buhle Mkhwanazi tugs Motjeka Madisha’s jersey and Sundowns have a penalty.

22 – A couple of crosses are swung in by Wits and one breaks for Phathushedzo Nange who shoots wide. Time for a mid-half drinks break.

20 – A first sign of class from Sundowns as Themba Zwane robs Gordinho and plays a lovely one-two with Vilakazi, but shoots straight at Brighton Mhlongo. At the other end, Wits win a corner…

15 – Sibusiso Vilakazi gets a shot away for Sundowns but it is blocked.

1 – The game kicks off at Orlando Stadium! How will the pitch hold out after hosting two semifinals in one day?

Here are the two teams:

