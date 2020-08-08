Former Orlando Pirates forward Morrison joins Simba SC in Tanzania

Despite some bad publicity, former Orlando Pirates winger Bernard Morrison has secured himself a new club after he was unveiled by Tanzanian outfit Simba FC on Saturday afternoon.

The Ghanaian winger signs with Simba following a controversy-filled stint with their Tanzanian rivals Yanga SC, where Morrison missed training, left the stadium early after being substituted and more recently, was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of illegal substances in Dar es Salaam.

“MORRISON IS RED,” Simba wrote on their official Twitter account on Saturday.

The 27-year old winger has played for numerous clubs including AS Vita in DR Congo and and Ashanti Gold in his native Ghana.

He joined Pirates in 2016 and had a promising start to his Buccaneers career, but never he quickly faded and never really made an impression in the Premier Soccer League.

The winger left Pirates after he declined a loan move to Chippa United in 2018 with the Eastern Cape outfit already having announced his signing.

He was brought to Yanga by former Polokwane City and Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael, who has also left the club.

Eymael was dismissed by the Yanga management following some racial outburst in the media, where the coach compared Yanga fans to “monkeys and dogs”.

Morrison is said to have signed a two year contract with Simba.

