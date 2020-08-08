Mabena the maestro as Celtic reach the Nedbank Cup final

Ndumiso Mabena was the star of the show for Bloemfontein Celtic as they took down ten-man Baroka FC 3-0 on Saturday at Orlando Stadium to secure a place in the Nedbank Cup final.

Mabena struck four minutes into first half stoppage time at Orlando Stadium, for his first goal in this season’s Nedbank Cup and his ninth in all competitions. The Celtic number 10 then won a penalty eight minutes from time, converted by substitute Victor Letsoalo, who added another in stoppage time to complete a routine victory in the first match of the resumption of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League season.

Celtic will now face the winner of the semifinal between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits later on Saturday at the same venue.

On a patchy-looking pitch, but one that actually seemed to play fairly well, Mabena had a chance to open the scoring as early as the eighth minute, but poked a shot wide at the near post.

Lucky Baloyi then fired wide from the edge of the area, before the first of what could be many injuries in this rushed restart saw Celtic defender Mpusana Tani forced off with a hamstring problem.

Just after the half hour mark, Baroka’s task became far more tricky as Ananias Gebhardt went in late and over the top on Baloyi’s ankle, leaving referee Victor Hlongwane no option but to brandish a straight red card.

Still, it was Baroka who created a great chance three minutes before the break, Nhlanhla Mgaga doing superbly to cut onto his left foot, but Sipho Chaine denied him with an equally fine save.

That proved crucial as in first half stoppage time, Celtic went in front, as Tebogo Potsane beat Elvis Chipezeze to the ball, and crossed for Andile Fikizolo, who funneled the ball to Mabena, whose shot found a way past a scrambling Baroka goalkeeper.

Celtic saw out the second half fairly comfortably and sealed the win eight minutes from time when Chipezeze brought down Mabena to concede a penalty and Letsoalo slotted home the spot kick.

Letsoalo added another in stoppage time, as he slid the ball in after Chipezeze could only parry another substitute Neo Maema’s shot into his path.

