Pirates aiming for maximum points in Sundowns clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Fadlu Davids, assistant coach of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The Buccaneers are fourth on the log with 40 points, eight points behind top of the table side Kaizer Chiefs.

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids has admitted that the lockdown set them back in terms of training, but they have used the last couple of weeks to get ready for their match against Mamelodi Sundowns next week Tuesday.

The Bucs assistant coach  says the lockdown had a negative impact on the players, but since teams were allowed to train they have managed to get back to themselves and everyone at the club is excited about the return of football.

“We’ve been training for close to four weeks now. As the the days get closer to the first match of course the excitement builds up. The team is excited to get back on the field and getting into match competition time. Of course from a physical point of view being in lockdown we had the zoom sessions to keep fit. Then the lockdown regulations allowed our players to do individual running on the road but not in a team setting that really affected their physical state and of course their mental state not being able to get out of the house,” said Davids in a video posted by the club on their social media accounts.

“Now that we have started to train for about four weeks and of course getting that feeling back (training as a team” going into smaller groups it really had a positive impact on the players – being able to get outside again. And of course now that we really getting close to match time and being able to train fully with the team has brought that spirit back. The spirit of football, the spirit of togetherness and we really raring to go and get the first match under our belt.”

The Buccaneers are fourth on the log with 40 points, eight points behind top of the table side Kaizer Chiefs. But Bucs have played one game more than Amakhosi.

