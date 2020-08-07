Nedbank Cup News 7.8.2020 03:51 pm

Sundowns star Sirino to miss Wits and Pirates clashes

Khaya Ndubane
Sundowns star Sirino to miss Wits and Pirates clashes

Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

The Uruguayan forward is serving a two-match suspension after the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary committee found him guilty of assault in May.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be without their star player Gaston Sirino when they play Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates.

READ: Sundowns hit by injuries ahead of Wits clash

The Uruguayan forward is serving a two-match suspension after the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary committee found him guilty of assault in May.

Sundowns are set to face Wits in a Nedbank Cup semifinal clash at Orlando Stadium, then meet Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium three days later as they continue their title defence.

Sirino, who is a key player in coach Pitso Mosimane’s side, has made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Brazilians, scoring 11 goals and making seven assists this season.

Mosimane has revealed that some his star players will miss Saturday’s Nedbank Cup semifinal clash against Bidvest Wits because of niggling injuries.

The Brazilians are set to meet the Students in the second semifinal at Orlando Stadium at 7.15pm.

This clash will be preceded by the first semifinal between Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka FC at 2pm at the same venue.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Maduka joyous as Celtic reach another cup final 8.8.2020
Mabena the maestro as Celtic reach the Nedbank Cup final 8.8.2020
Former Orlando Pirates forward Morrison joins Yanga SC in Tanzania 8.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Joburg approves R446m in property rates relief for struggling customers

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Government All PPE contracts will be made public – Mboweni

Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears

Crime Court asked to step in, in case of 12-year-old alcoholic rape survivor


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 