Sundowns star Sirino to miss Wits and Pirates clashes

Mamelodi Sundowns will be without their star player Gaston Sirino when they play Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates.

READ: Sundowns hit by injuries ahead of Wits clash

The Uruguayan forward is serving a two-match suspension after the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary committee found him guilty of assault in May.

Sundowns are set to face Wits in a Nedbank Cup semifinal clash at Orlando Stadium, then meet Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium three days later as they continue their title defence.

Sirino, who is a key player in coach Pitso Mosimane’s side, has made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Brazilians, scoring 11 goals and making seven assists this season.

Mosimane has revealed that some his star players will miss Saturday’s Nedbank Cup semifinal clash against Bidvest Wits because of niggling injuries.

The Brazilians are set to meet the Students in the second semifinal at Orlando Stadium at 7.15pm.

This clash will be preceded by the first semifinal between Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka FC at 2pm at the same venue.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.