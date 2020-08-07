PSL 2020/21 season to kick off on October 9

The Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza confirmed at a press conference on Friday that the 2020/21 PSL season will kick off on October 9.

The 2019/20 campaign is set to be played to a conclusion from Saturday, with the Nedbank Cup semifinals at Orlando Stadium. The season will finish on September 8 which will then give teams one month to prepare for the new campaign.

The PSL added in a statement that the transfer window will open on September 22 and conclude on November 17, while the second window would open on February 2 and close at the end of the same month.

Baroka and Bloemfontein Celtic will meet in Saturday’s first semifinal, while Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Bidvest Wits immediately after that.

The GladAfrica Championship resumes on Sunday while the Absa Premiership will restart on Tuesday as Sundowns host Orlando Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium. The following day, Kaizer Chiefs will welcome Wits back to Orlando Stadium.

There has been no PSL football since mid-March when the campaign was postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.