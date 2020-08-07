Nedbank Cup News 7.8.2020 12:48 pm

PSL 2020/21 season to kick off on October 9

Jonty Mark
PSL 2020/21 season to kick off on October 9

Dr Irvin Khoza. Pic: BackpagePix

The transfer window will run from September 22 to October 17, as the PSL release important dates pertaining to the 2020/21 campaign.

The Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza confirmed at a press conference on Friday that the 2020/21 PSL season will kick off on October 9.

The 2019/20 campaign is set to be played to a conclusion from Saturday, with the Nedbank Cup semifinals at Orlando Stadium. The season will finish on September 8 which will then give teams one month to prepare for the new campaign.

The PSL added in a statement that the transfer window will open on September 22 and conclude on November 17, while the second window would open on February 2 and close at the end of the same month.

Baroka and Bloemfontein Celtic will meet in Saturday’s first semifinal, while Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Bidvest Wits immediately after that.

The GladAfrica Championship resumes on Sunday while the Absa Premiership will restart on Tuesday as Sundowns host Orlando Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium. The following day, Kaizer Chiefs will welcome Wits back to Orlando Stadium.

There has been no PSL football since mid-March when the campaign was postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Maduka joyous as Celtic reach another cup final 8.8.2020
Mabena the maestro as Celtic reach the Nedbank Cup final 8.8.2020
Former Orlando Pirates forward Morrison joins Yanga SC in Tanzania 8.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Joburg approves R446m in property rates relief for struggling customers

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Government All PPE contracts will be made public – Mboweni

Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears

Crime Court asked to step in, in case of 12-year-old alcoholic rape survivor


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 