Ex-Black Leopards coach Alan Clark slams PSL coaches

Clark, who recently left Lidoda Duvha to take up a head coaching job at FC Llapi in Kosovo, says coaches are afraid to ask questions and as a result, South African football is stagnant.

Clark explained that local coaches lack critical thinking when compared to European tacticians.

“What I learnt from my experiences in South Africa is that many coaches are afraid, they don’t want to question, there is a lack of critical thinking,” said Clark during a virtual conference with South African Football Journalists Association (SAFJA).

“In SA we do things, but no one asks why, how do we do that, why do you do this? We just say ‘Oh we do it because we did it in 1980’.

“I think in South Africa we must be careful that football outside in the world is changing so much.”

Clark added that Bafana Bafana and the junior national teams tend to struggle because there is little growth at club level.

“The biggest stagnate in the performance of our football is our national teams. We can compete nicely with bigger teams, but there is very little growth or change within clubs.

“We are not producing players that can compete at national team level. Nothing develops because the same players are playing the same way they used to, in my opinion, you see that in the national team and maybe Under-21 level.”

“It’s sad that South Africa, with all the good facilities, we are not among the top two or top three countries in Africa,” concluded Clark.

