Banyana star Mulaudzi adjusting well to new life in Belarus

Having first secured a professional contract in Australia in 2018, before moving on to Cyprus and now Belarus, Banyana Banyana striker Rhoda Mulaudzi has explained how she has managed to adjust to new environments in the last three years.

Mulaudzi recently signed Belarusian side Dinamo Minsk and subsequently made her debut together with Banyana teammate Lebogang Ramalepe during the 7-2 semifinal win against Bobruichanka in the Belarus Women’s Cup on Wednesday.

“Each and every team have their own tactics, culture and when you check European football, South African football and Australian football they are all different. But I believe as a professional and international player I just have to adjust it doesn’t matter which country I’m playing in,” Mulaudzi told the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja) during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

“ I just have to forget about the past and switch on and focus on the new journey. That is the only thing that helps me to grow and be able to adjust to a new environment.”

The Venda-born striker joined Dinamo Minsk following a successful campaign with Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies team after they won the inaugural Safa Women’s National League.

Following the victory, the 30-year old says she is now looking forward to the rest of the season at her new club.

“Off to a good start at my new home. I am looking forward to making new memories with my new family this season,” Mulaudzi tweeted.

Mulaudzi will be hoping for more game time at her new club as well as getting her first goal for the Belurusian outfit.

