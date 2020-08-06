Nedbank Cup News 6.8.2020 12:20 pm

Sundowns hit by injuries ahead of Wits clash

Khaya Ndubane
Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed that some his star players will miss Saturday’s Nedbank Cup semifinal clash against Bidvest Wits because of niggling injuries.

The Brazilians are set to meet the Students in the second semifinal at Orlando Stadium. Kick off for this clash is 7.15pm.

“We have Ali Meza injured, the next two days will give us a chance to see if he is available. Anele [Ngcongca] is injured and not training. There were players who had flu because it’s winter,” said Mosimane during a virtual PSL press conference on Wednesday.

“We have other players that are also out, Keletso [Makgalwa] out, [Ricardo] Nascimento has got a niggling injury. Mauricio Affonso is also stuck in Uruguay, we are not able to get him.

“Thapelo [Morena] is also there but we don’t want to risk him. He is training and kicking [the ball], but we don’t want to rush him back. We don’t want him to go out there and break down and then you regret all of the four or five months that he has been going through rehabilitation. Dennis [Onyango] also has a niggling injury,” added Mosimane.

Mosimane, however, believes the eleven he chooses to play in the Wits clash will be ready for the game.

“I’ve got my expectations from what I’ve seen of football under Covid-19. So, I can presume we’ll have 11 players on the pitch and we’ll have five subs.

“We’ll have all the protocol of Covid-19 observed‚ and we will play.”

Bloemfontein Celtic are set to meet Baroka FC in the first semifinal at 2pm at the self-same Orlando Stadium at 2pm.

