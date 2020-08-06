Celtic have to be very clever against Baroka – Maduka

Bloemfontein Celtic coach John Maduka says Siwelele need to be “smart and cautious” in their approach when they meet Baroka FC in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup this coming weekend.

Phunya Sele Sele are set to play Bakgaga in the first semifinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday at 2pm.

That game will be followed by the second semifinal between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits at the same venue at 7.15pm.

“It’s a very tricky game. We have not played any friendly games (during the lockdown). And as a team we’ve got to make sure that we’re very smart on that. We’ve got to be a bit cautious,” Maduka told the media during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

“We’ll have to adapt and adjust on the day of the game and make sure that we are cautious with our plan on the day we play against Baroka.

“We will only see the players playing on that particular day, because at training we have only been doing match practice, but … the players know each other very well. We have to adapt and adjust on the day of the game. We have to be very clever.”

“We are looking forward to the game, we strongly believe we are ready and will be able to compete. It has been positive to see the players working hard. The effort at training and work rate has been amazing. We just hope we can take that into the game against Baroka and we apply ourselves in a good way to go to the next stage, which is the Nedbank Cup final,” added Maduka.

Maduka has welcomed the Premier Soccer League’s decision to adopt the five substitutions rule ahead of the resumption of the 2019/20 season.

“With the five substitutes it gives us an advantage when players are tired, it gives us an opportunity to introduce the other players that are a bit fresher,” commented the former Malawi international.

