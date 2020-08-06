PSL News 6.8.2020 10:25 am

Wits striker hijacked in Johannesburg

Jonty Mark
Mxolisi Machupu of Bidvest Wits reacts in disappointment after missed chance during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Bidvest Wits and AmaZulu at Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg on 29 August 2018 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

“They stole everything,” said Wits head coach Gavin Hunt, with his striker at risk of missing the Nedbank Cup semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bidvest Wits striker Mxolisi Machupu was hijacked in Johannesburg this week and could miss Saturday’s 2020 Nedbank Cup semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns.

This was revealed by Clever Boys head coach Gavin Hunt at a press conference on Thursday ahead of his side’s meeting with Masandawana.

“Machupu was hijacked this week, they stole everything,” said Hunt.

Machupu was on loan at SuperSport United this season, but returned to Wits after his contract expired at the end of June.

Wits players were set to enter the Biologically Safe Environment in Gauteng on Thursday ahead of their game against Pitso Mosimane’s Sundowns at Orlando Stadium.

The PSL have created a “bubble” so that they can keep out the COVID-19 pandemic and finish off the Absa Premiership, Nedbank Cup and GladAfrica Championship.

Hunt will also be without his two first-choice goalkeepers against Sundowns, with Ricardo Goss suspended and Brandon Peterson injured. Hunt confirmed that third-choice ‘keeper Brighton Mhlongo would play in the semifinal.

Hunt also said that there were injury worries over midfielder Thabang Monare and forward Gift Motupa.

