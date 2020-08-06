PSL News 6.8.2020 10:35 am

Baroka players to ignore injury pain in Nedbank clash

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 11: Elvis Chipezeze of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Polokwane City at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Baroka FC captain says the excitement of the 2019/2020 season resuming will see players solider on through injuries.

Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze says he and his Baroka FC teammates have talked a lot about injuries and the fear of being injured, with their season set to resume on Saturday with a Nedbank Cup semifinal  against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Chipezeze says being out of action since March, when the President announced the national lockdown, which halted all football activities in the country, has presented the risk of some players sustaining injuries in the first few games.

“We talked about it with teammates because we all know it is something we might have to face when we start playing games now, but we addressed it and we are doing everything during training to make sure we are ready and we don’t have to deal with injuries,” Chipezeze told Phakaaathi.

“And seeing how excited everyone in camp is right now about being back and seeing each other, I think the excitement will carry us through the injuries if they come. Players will definitely play and give their all even if they are injured they will just ignore it and keep going, because we are so motivated to finish the season right and most players won’t let anything stop them even injuries,” concluded Chipezeze.

