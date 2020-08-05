Tembo outlines Khumalo’s role at SuperSport 

Ever since then, head coach Kaitano Tembo has been using the experienced campaigner as a ‘stop-nonsense’, loosely translated as a substitute brought on to close shop in the dying moments of a game to consolidate a lead or settle for a draw. READ: PSL adopts five substitutions rule

All indications are that Matsatsantsa fans will see less of Khumalo, who has not featured in the last eight outings, and this could be because Tembo believes he has found his central defensive pairing, where he blends experience and youth. 36-year-old Clayton Daniels, who has missed just one game in the last 40 outings – playing the other 39 from start to finish – is preferred alongside 21-year-old Botswana international Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

However, Tembo told Phakaaathi that Khumalo’s contribution goes beyond making appearances on match days and that is why the club decided to extend his contract by a year with an option to renew.

“We have got a really young team and I know for a fact that Bongani is a true professional. He is someone who played in Europe, someone who looks after himself and he is exemplary to the youngsters. He has leadership qualities, he was Bafana Bafana captain,” said Tembo.

The United mentor says he expects the former Tottenham Hotspur defender to continue to play the role of guiding youngsters such as Ditlhokwe, Jesse Donn, Luke Fleurs and Oswin Apollis, just to name a few.

“He will play a huge role in that regard and whenever he is called upon to take to the field he does really well and his experience shows. When he plays, he always motivates the players around him and when he is not playing, he does the same thing from the bench and at training, so he really does have an important role in our setup and that is why we decided to extend his contract,” said Tembo.

