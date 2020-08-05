‘Orlando Stadium was always our home’, claims Chiefs legend Joubert

Chiefs were drawn to play their remaining home games at Orlando Stadium, the home of their bitter rivals Orlando Pirates.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for lockdown party

“Orlando Stadium was always our home. Orlando has a rich history with Kaizer Chiefs… that sentiment, it’s a special stadium,” Joubert told the Chiefs website.

“Of course, the players will miss the supporters, as they give the team that energy. It is how it is. They should also not worry about what the other teams are doing when it comes to results. They just need to get their mind in the right place and focus on themselves. If they continue playing as a unit, they will get the results.”

Amakhosi are presently on top of the league table with 48 points from 22 games, four points ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, although they have a game in hand.

They will resume the league action with a clash against Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, 12 August. Kick-off is at 6pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.