PSL News 5.8.2020 10:24 am

‘Orlando Stadium was always our home’, claims Chiefs legend Joubert

Khaya Ndubane
‘Orlando Stadium was always our home’, claims Chiefs legend Joubert

Kaizer Chiefs team picture during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Jimmy “Brixton Tower” Joubert is not worried about Amakhosi not playing their remaining home games at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs were drawn to play their remaining home games at Orlando Stadium, the home of their bitter rivals Orlando Pirates.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for lockdown party

“Orlando Stadium was always our home. Orlando has a rich history with Kaizer Chiefs… that sentiment, it’s a special stadium,” Joubert told the Chiefs website.

“Of course, the players will miss the supporters, as they give the team that energy. It is how it is. They should also not worry about what the other teams are doing when it comes to results. They just need to get their mind in the right place and focus on themselves. If they continue playing as a unit, they will get the results.”

Amakhosi are presently on top of the league table with 48 points from 22 games, four points ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, although they have a game in hand.

They will resume the league action with a clash against Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, 12 August. Kick-off is at 6pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for lockdown party 4.8.2020
Bobby is proving to be a nightmare for the Kaizer Chiefs brand 4.8.2020
De Sa non-committal on PSL leadership ambitions  4.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Beirut explosions: ‘It was like an atomic bomb’ (videos)

Science ‘Like an animal’: NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

Eish! US jails man who bought Lamborghini with government loan

DIY & Decor MUST SEE: SA couple converts run-down bus into a home

Courts Fita gets closer to possibly unlocking cigarette ban


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 