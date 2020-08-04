PSL News 4.8.2020 04:28 pm

Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for lockdown party

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Bobby Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs football manager, will have to hear from CAS or Fifa on whether he can sign players. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The video of Bobby Motaung partying with a group of women has landed him in trouble.  

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has been suspended by the club after a video of him partying with a group of women surfaced on social media.

Motaung was criticised by social media users for violating lockdown regulations that discourage people from having a gathering involving a group of people.

Amakhosi were expected to take action against the football manager after the video surfaced on Monday with the club stating the matter was being discussed behind closed doors.

Motaung is not allowed to accompany the team to training or to football matches until 31 August 2020.

“This is a result of a number of videos circulating on social media wherein the Football Manager is seen taking part in festivities during what looks like the lockdown period. The Club has been involved in the internal processes of investigating his conduct, which led to the decision to suspend him,” read a statement from the club’s website.

