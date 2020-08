His actions are counter productive to the good work the club’s meticulous marketing department are doing in portraying Amakhosi as a clean peace-loving organisation that thrives on good morals and setting trends in football. And now, it seems, Kaizer Motaung has finally lost patience with his son and his antics, with the club on Tuesday announcing the suspension of Bobby, after a video emerged of him at a party during lockdown. The simple fact is that were Bobby not Motaung senior’s son, he would have long been chased away and told to never ever associate himself with the club again.

This week started in high spirits for Amakhosi with social media abuzz as FC Barcelona were accused of having stolen Chiefs’ 50th anniversary jersey design and the Soweto giants were hailed as trend setters with some of their previous designs having been hailed as on one of the best all over the world.

But things soon went sour as a video taken at some party where Bobby was one of the attendees made rounds on social media. There is nothing wrong, in normal times, with him partying with friends, but the issue is this seems to have happened while the country is on lockdown and such gatherings are strictly prohibited and unlawful.

There was a similar video just over a year ago, which was taken after Amakhosi had embarrassingly lost to GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy in a Nedbank Cup final. In it he was drunk and saying things which suggested he didn’t care that the team had disappointed so many of their supporters who by the way many of them don’t like him much as they feel he is the reason the team is not as excellent as they could be.

There are many other scandals that Bobby has been involved in including an incident where gunshots were fired and he claimed to have been a target of an assassination attempt which made headlines in the Sunday tabloids.

He has again left the Amakhosi marketing team with an undesirable job of mopping up after his mess. When will this go end? I guess we will find out soon, if Chiefs follow up this suspension with a dismissal.

It it is a worry because having been in the team for so long, one would have thought he’d be the next in line for the chairmanship should Motaung senior decide to retire. His actions make it almost impossible to see him ascending to the position.

Jessica Motaung looks miles ahead in terms of maturity and business acumen. And it wouldn’t hurt to have a women lead such an illustrious organisation.

Lockdown is for poor people. Bo Bobby ba bethile di party. pic.twitter.com/vbOye9bbjU — Kgoshi Ya Lebowa (@Marcellomj) July 30, 2020



