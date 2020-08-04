De Sa non-committal on PSL leadership ambitions 

De Sa told a South African Football Journalists Association’s (Safja) virtual media conference on Tuesday morning that whoever has to take over when the current crop of the PSL’s executive committee step down will have very big boots to fill. READ: Cosmos too big to be relegated to amateur levels – Mkhize When responding to the question of having more former footballers in leadership position of football administration, the former Orlando Pirates mentor said: “I think you need the right balance. Just like in a business where you need a guy who knows how to drive the business (forward), a guy who knows how to count the money and the guy who knows how to clean the business.

“You need to find the right balance of football to run the game. We do need accountants and people who run the marketing and PR and in that case it would be better if they have a journalistic background. Having a football background on top of that makes it even better.”

Probed further on whether he would want to step in a leadership role in the PSL as he is now a club owner, De Sa was non-committal.

“I remember the first time I attended a PSL Exco meeting and I looked at everyone and I respected all of them and I thought how many of them were former footballers? Out of all of them I think you can only say Kaizer (Motaung) was a real footballer.

“I think that made me think as well that ideally I would like to see a lot more football brains there. People who will make football decisions and not sign TV rights that they will play games at 3pm when it’s 40 degrees out there and expect quality football.

“But I also feel they have done a good job and the league has grown fantastically over the past few years.

“I’ve never really imagined being there. I really believe they have done a good job. What they have done in the last seven weeks or so to ensure the return to play has made me respect them even more.

“If one day in years to come I can add value to the organisation, I would take the chance because it is like representing your country. It’s like giving back to the game.

“But it is not something I would campaign for or anything like that. But if I can add value then by all means. “And let’s be honest the current crop there will not be there forever and they will have to eventually move on and someone else will have to do an even greater job but it is really big shoes to fill,” said De Sa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.