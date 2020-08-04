PSL News 4.8.2020 02:58 pm

PSL adopts five substitutions rule

Khaya Ndubane
Gift Motupa of Bidvest Wits scores goal with header, challenged by Motjeka Madisha of Sundowns during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

After months of absence, local football is set to return this weekend, with the Nedbank Cup semifinals taking place on Saturday before league action resumes midweek next week.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that it will adopt the five substitutions rule, which was proposed by the world football body Fifa.

READ: PSL will be ‘halted’ if clubs don’t play ball

Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka FC are set to meet at Orlando Stadium in the first Nedbank Cup semifinal tie at 2pm. That clash will be followed by the second semifinal match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits at 7.15pm at the same venue.

On Sunday, the GladAfrica Championship will kick off with two fixtures: Real Kings against Cape Umoya at Tsakane Stadium and Richards Bay against TS Sporting at TUKS Stadium. Both fixtures will be at 3.30pm.

The PSL has confirmed in a statement that there will be five substitutes allowed in a match for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

This means:

    • Nine (9) substitutes can be named (not 7) in the team list.
    • Five substitutions are allowed per Club during the game.
    • Clubs will get three substitution opportunities during the game (plus half time, which isn’t counted as one of the three)
    • If both teams make substitutions at the same time, this counts as a used “opportunity” for both teams
    • In a cup game, unused substitutions and opportunities are carried into extra time
    • Teams will get an additional substitute and an additional substitution opportunity in extra time, taking the total of subs to 6 and opportunities to 4
    • Substitutions made before extra time and during half time of extra time don’t count as a lost opportunity

