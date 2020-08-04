Stellies youngster ‘privileged’ to be part of first team

Stellenbosch FC young goalkeeper Lebohang Nthene feels privileged to have been promoted to the first team.

READ: PSL will be ‘halted’ if clubs don’t play ball

The 18-year-old shot-stopper will be with the Cape Town-based side in camp in Gauteng for the remainder of the season after the Premier Soccer League chose the province as a Biological Safe Environment (BSE) for teams to wrap up the 2019/2020 campaign.

“I feel extremely privileged and happy to be traveling with the first team. I want to thank the coaches for giving me this opportunity and I want to thank my brothers, Lee Langeveldt and Keegan Pool for always pushing me,” the youngster was quoted as saying by the club’s media on their official Twitter account.

Stellies will be playing their homes games at the University of Pretoria Stadium. On their League return, the Mother City based outfit will play host to KwaZulu-Natal club Golden Arrows on 15 August 2020.

The Steve Barker coached side also have meetings with Cape Town City FC, Kaizer Chiefs, Chippa United, AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates in their remaining league fixtures.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.