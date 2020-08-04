‘Sundowns lead and others follow’, says ex-Chiefs and Pirates striker Ndlanya

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Pollen Ndlanya says Mamelodi Sundowns are making a statement of intent and the other so-called big teams should be worried.

Ndlanya is of the view that the Brazilians have been setting the trend in awarding their players and coaching staff with long term contracts.

“The statement that Patrice Motsepe is making is that, ‘guys I want to take South African football to another level’. Pitso Mosimane has been doing well for them and the players have been doing well as well. So I guess Motsepe said he wants everyone to remain part of the family so that is what he is doing for the likes of Vilakazi and “Vila” is quality they had to hold on to,” he told Phakaaathi.

“I would not want to compare Sundowns’ dealings with other teams but at least Motsepe is setting the trend. If players have been doing well, why not give them the long term contracts? I don’t know how Pirates and Chiefs are running their affairs and who is scouting for them but Sundowns are doing well so far. They look after their players and Motsepe said it clearly on television that Pitso must stay, he said ‘forget about contracts and all that, I want you to be part of the team because you have been doing well’, telling Pitso,” Ndlanya added.

The former Bafana Bafana international went on to liken Sundowns to Spanish giants and newly crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid, saying while Los Blancos have been dominating the European scene of late much like Downs are doing locally, both sides understand that they cannot rest on their laurels.

“They are on a mission and they have got a vision for taking the team from one place to another. Look at Madrid in Spain, they won the league but they still need to buy quality players because they want to be on top all the time. That is the same mentality that a team like Sundowns have. The Brazilians understand that they need to keep their standards on top all the time because they mean business.”

