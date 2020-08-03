Chiefs’ Baccus fine with playing at Orlando

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Kyrean Baccus says playing their remaining Absa Premiership home games at Orlando Stadium is no big deal as the pitch there is in a very good condition and conducive to their style of football. READ: Chiefs star Katsande set to take break from social media

Orlando Stadium is Amakhosi’s biggest rivals, Orlando Pirates’ fortress and were ironically allocated the venue as their home games base for the completion of the league games in a biologically safe environment (BSE) last week.

Baccus also adimtted that they will miss having their fans singing and dancing in support on the stands as the games will be played behind closed doors owing to Covid-19 enforced lockdown.

“We will obviously miss our fans,” the 27-year-old told his clubs’ website. He said Orlando is a good be he for them and they are happy with it.

“It is a nice stadium and the pitch is very good. I am happy with the outcome of the draw to play at Orlando Stadium.”

Amakhosi were atop the Premiership standings when the games were halted in March after a sudden outbreak and fast spread of Covid-19 which forced government to put the country on lockdown. At the time, Chiefs had been dealt a surprising 1-0 defeat by Usuthu which saw their lead cut to four points with Mamelodi Sundowns hot on their heels.

Baccus believes Amakhosi can do well if they are focused and mentally strong.

“Now it’s important that we all focus, be mentally strong and play as a team in those eight remaining fixtures,” said the Durban-born but Australian-raised player.

