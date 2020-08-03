PSL News 3.8.2020 12:48 pm

Eagles ready for GladAfrica Championship resumption

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Eagles ready for GladAfrica Championship resumption

Royal Eagles players (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

“We are ready… we were ready even before that BoG (PSL Board of Governors) meeting,” Mzolo told Phakaaathi on Monday morning.

A senior club official at GladAfrica Championship side, Royal Eagles has dismissed as just rumours that the KwaZulu-Natal based team are considering not joining the other teams in Gauteng’s biologically safe environment (BSE) for the completion of the league.

The rumours started when Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza declare that one team from the first division had yet to meet the safety protocols to return to training when he announced the dates for the restart and completion of the professional leagues.

Phakaaathi learnt at the time that Eagles were the team Khoza has referred to. But Eagles’ Lungile Mzolo says that is not true.

“We are ready… we were ready even before that BoG (PSL Board of Governors) meeting,” Mzolo told Phakaaathi on Monday morning.

“All the talk about us being broke or unable to go and finish the games is just rumours. We are continuing with our preparations for the games,” she added.

Eagles are bottom of the standings with 18 points and six games to play. The KwaZulu-Natal based club formerly co-owner by high-flying power couple Sbu and Shaun Mpisane before they separated are four points behind Jomo Cosmos who are second from bottom, and  six behind TS Sporting who are third from bottom.

“We have a strong belief that we can still survive relegation. We have six games to play and we can eke enough points from there to be safe and regroup to compete again next season,” said Mzolo.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Khenyeza anticipates slow restart to GladAfrica Championship campaign 29.7.2020
Broke Eagles contemplating their options ahead of PSL restart 27.7.2020
Family support gives unemployed coach Masutha hope 24.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime The case will be ‘resolved’ – Police Minister on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

General Daily news update: Covid-19 recovery rate at 68%, ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba’s life

Government Public Enterprises denies Gordhan had any influence in Eskom pension fund appointment

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth

Education Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it won’t carry into 2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 