Eagles ready for GladAfrica Championship resumption

A senior club official at GladAfrica Championship side, Royal Eagles has dismissed as just rumours that the KwaZulu-Natal based team are considering not joining the other teams in Gauteng’s biologically safe environment (BSE) for the completion of the league.

The rumours started when Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza declare that one team from the first division had yet to meet the safety protocols to return to training when he announced the dates for the restart and completion of the professional leagues.

Phakaaathi learnt at the time that Eagles were the team Khoza has referred to. But Eagles’ Lungile Mzolo says that is not true.

“We are ready… we were ready even before that BoG (PSL Board of Governors) meeting,” Mzolo told Phakaaathi on Monday morning.

“All the talk about us being broke or unable to go and finish the games is just rumours. We are continuing with our preparations for the games,” she added.

Eagles are bottom of the standings with 18 points and six games to play. The KwaZulu-Natal based club formerly co-owner by high-flying power couple Sbu and Shaun Mpisane before they separated are four points behind Jomo Cosmos who are second from bottom, and six behind TS Sporting who are third from bottom.

“We have a strong belief that we can still survive relegation. We have six games to play and we can eke enough points from there to be safe and regroup to compete again next season,” said Mzolo.

