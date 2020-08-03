Four more Banyana players join European clubs

Mulaudzi and Ramalepe have have signed six-month contracts with Belarusian Premier League side FC Dinamo Minsk, while Nhlapho and Mgcoyi have joined Kosovo Women’s Football League champions KFF Mitrovica.

Mitrovica will feature in the Uefa Women’s Champions League this coming season.

“I am very excited about this new venture,” said Mulaudzi, as quoted by the Safa website.

“We want to make our country proud and these type of contracts can only help our senior women’s national team grow from strength to strength. We will definitely come back home more matured and better players.”

The four players’ moves come shortly after star Thembi Kgatlana sealed a move to Spanish top-tier side SD Eibar, following hot on the heels of Nothando Vilakazi (EDF Logrono) and Amanda Mthandi (CDB Badajoz Feminino).

Janine Van Wyk (Glasgow City, Scotland), Kelso Peskin (Stade Brestois 29 Feminine, France) and Jermaine Seoposenwe (SC Braga, Portugal) have also recently made moves.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has made it clear that the signing of her players by overseas clubs can only make her team more competitive and improve that cutting edge required at international level.

