PSL News 3.8.2020 12:45 pm

Chiefs boss blasted for partying during lockdown

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs boss blasted for partying during lockdown

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

The Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has been caught on video with a handful of women having a party.

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung seems to have violated one of the lockdown regulations recently.

A video of the Chiefs boss standing in the room while four women are dancing in a lounge area of a house has surfaced on social media.

Motaung is standing behind a sofa while the ladies are singing and dancing while whiskey bottles and a hooker pipe seats on the table with music playing.

Non of the people seen in the video are wearing a mask.

According to lockdown regulations everyone should stay at home and avoid social gatherings.

Phakaaathi attempted to contact Motaung for a comment regarding the backlash he received on social media, but the Chiefs manager wasn’t available.

Deputy sports minister Nocawe Mafu says the issue of Motaung contravening lockdown regulations should be dealt with by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the area where the ‘party’ took place.

“That is the issue of law enforcement we are not policing people breaking the regulations,” said Mafu.

“The law enforcement agents must take action against anyone breaking the law it doesn’t matter if its Bobby or deputy minister Mafu if you break the Covid-19 laws then the law should take its course. It is not the department of sports arts and culture that must say oh you broke the law then we should do ABC, it is the issue of law enforcement.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chiefs’ Baccus fine with playing at Orlando 3.8.2020
Chiefs star Katsande set to take break from social media 3.8.2020
Chiefs fans react to Barcelona’s new jersey 2.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime The case will be ‘resolved’ – Police Minister on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

General Daily news update: Covid-19 recovery rate at 68%, ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba’s life

Government Public Enterprises denies Gordhan had any influence in Eskom pension fund appointment

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth

Education Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it won’t carry into 2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 