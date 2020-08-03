Chiefs boss blasted for partying during lockdown

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung seems to have violated one of the lockdown regulations recently.

A video of the Chiefs boss standing in the room while four women are dancing in a lounge area of a house has surfaced on social media.

Motaung is standing behind a sofa while the ladies are singing and dancing while whiskey bottles and a hooker pipe seats on the table with music playing.

Non of the people seen in the video are wearing a mask.

According to lockdown regulations everyone should stay at home and avoid social gatherings.

Phakaaathi attempted to contact Motaung for a comment regarding the backlash he received on social media, but the Chiefs manager wasn’t available.

Deputy sports minister Nocawe Mafu says the issue of Motaung contravening lockdown regulations should be dealt with by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the area where the ‘party’ took place.

“That is the issue of law enforcement we are not policing people breaking the regulations,” said Mafu.

“The law enforcement agents must take action against anyone breaking the law it doesn’t matter if its Bobby or deputy minister Mafu if you break the Covid-19 laws then the law should take its course. It is not the department of sports arts and culture that must say oh you broke the law then we should do ABC, it is the issue of law enforcement.”

