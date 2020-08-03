WATCH: Pirates fans sing and dance at Mgijimi’s funeral

The government has issued restrictions on how many people can attend a funeral during the lockdown to prevent the spread of covid-19 at public gatherings.

However, some Pirates supporters gathered on Sunday to pay their final respects to Mgijimi, with a number of fans walking behind the car carrying his casket, singing and doing the signature Pirates side-to-side hand-clapping over-the-head dance.

Fans wore the Pirates kit at the funeral while others tried to recreate Mgijimi’s outfit that he was known for at stadiums an all-white tracksuit with the white face.

Those who couldn’t go to his funeral shared farewell message to the super fan on social media, remembering the love he had for Pirates and how he was always ready to take a picture with his fans during football games.

