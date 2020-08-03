PSL News 3.8.2020 09:57 am

WATCH: Pirates fans sing and dance at Mgijimi’s funeral

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
WATCH: Pirates fans sing and dance at Mgijimi’s funeral

Orlando Pirates fan Mgijimi at the game between Stellenbosch and Pirates FC in October. Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates super fan Mandla “Mgijimi” Sindane was given a champion’s farewell.

The government has issued restrictions on how many people can attend a funeral during the lockdown to prevent the spread of covid-19 at public gatherings.

However, some Pirates supporters gathered on Sunday to pay their final respects to Mgijimi, with a number of fans walking behind the car carrying his casket, singing and doing the signature Pirates side-to-side hand-clapping over-the-head dance.

Fans wore the Pirates kit at the funeral while others tried to recreate Mgijimi’s outfit that he was known for at stadiums an all-white tracksuit with the white face.

Those who couldn’t go to his funeral shared farewell message to the super fan on social media, remembering the love he had for Pirates and how he was always ready to take a picture with his fans during football games.

 

 

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chiefs and Pirates need to open up the cheque book – Ndlanya 1.8.2020
Pirates super fan Mgijimi’s funeral date confirmed 1.8.2020
 Motale remembers Orlando Pirates super-fan Mgijimi  31.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime The case will be ‘resolved’ – Police Minister on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

General Daily news update: Covid-19 recovery rate at 68%, ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba’s life

Government Public Enterprises denies Gordhan had any influence in Eskom pension fund appointment

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth

Education Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it won’t carry into 2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 