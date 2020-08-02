Chiefs fans react to Barcelona’s new jersey

Chiefs and Barcelona are both sponsors by Nike and Amakhosi launched their black and gold for the 2019/2020 season while the Spanish giants plan to use their new kit in the 2020/2021 campaign.

Some fans thought Nike should have asked Chiefs for permission before designing the jersey for Barca. While others celebrated that the Soweto giants inspired the kit of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Other Chiefs fans joked telling Barcelona supporters that they got the jersey first. In past season Nike, Adidas and Puma were accused by some football fans who support African of taking designs from Europe and recreating them for teams in South Africa.

“Nike ripped u off. This has been given to another team as early as January this year. Kaizer Chiefs been playing with this since the start of the year,” read a tweet from Alan Sithole.

Not only do you lack trophies, you also lack of originality pic.twitter.com/McaDgyqcQ6 — Coochie Getter (@GuiseppeSoprano) July 31, 2020

