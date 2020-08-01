Mulaudzi’s coach wishes her the best of luck 

The Banyana Banyana striker penned a six months deal with the club.

“I’m so happy for Rhoda, she deserves everything that’s coming her way because she works very hard. I just want her to go out there and continue doing the best that she can as she has been doing for us” said the Downs ladies coach.

Mulaudzi scored 36 goals in the inaugural Safa National Women’s League helping her club to clinch the title.

Losing a top striker like Mulaudzi might look hard for Tshabalala with the club set to compete in the Women’s Caf Champions League in 2021.

But, Tshabalala says this is not something new for him having lost some of the best players in the past like Andisiwe Mgcoyi in Albania while Amanda Mthandi recently signed with Spanish outfit CDB Badajoz Feminino.

“We have seen many of our players going overseas. But this is not something unusual for us. It just means that others who are still young and coming into the team have to raise their hands,” he continues.

“And again, it means that we are doing something right as a team. I’m happy to see our players going abroad. It will also open doors for some of our players because teams will be wanting to see where they come from.”

Meanwhile, Mulaudzi confirmed her signing with Minsk on social media on Friday.

The striker says she is glad that she will be playing alongside familiar faces in Lebogang Ramalepe and Bambanani Mbane.

“Onto the next one! I’m pleased to announce that I’ve joined FC Dinamo Minsk on a six-month contract,” she said.

“I’m happy that I will play with my Banyana teammates, Lebo Ramalepe and Bambanani Mbane.”

Mulaudzi has played overseas before having played for Canberra United in Australia and Apollon Ladies in Cyprus.

