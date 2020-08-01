PSL News 1.8.2020 07:58 am

Pirates super fan Mgijimi’s funeral date confirmed

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Mandla "Mgijimi" Sindane with other Orlando Pirates fans during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium (Photo by Barry Aldworth/Gallo Images)

The Orlando Pirates supporters club, Emalahleni Extensions Branch will hold a memorial service for the club’s super fan Mandla “Mgijimi” Sindane.

According to a statement from Pirates’ supporters’ club Mgijimi will be laid to rest on Sunday.

The supporters’ branch will hold a memorial service for the white-faced super fan at Maranatha Ministries in Ezinambeni extension 11. The service will start at 2pm in the afternoon until 8pm.

“Since we are bound by the current regulation restrictions of Covid-19, we are compelled to ensure we do not exceed the stipulated number of 50 at the gathering especially in the church and at the graveside but members are encouraged to support from near and far,” read the statement.

“Chairpersons, may we ask that branches be informed that one member from branches will be allowed in the church to ensure stipulated regulations are followed.”

