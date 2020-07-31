PSL News 31.7.2020 03:54 pm

 Motale remembers Orlando Pirates super-fan Mgijimi 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
 Motale remembers Orlando Pirates super-fan Mgijimi 

Orlando Pirates fan Mgijimi at the game between Stellenbosch and Pirates FC in October. Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Orlando Pirates legend remembers a friendly and humble man, who will be laid to rest on Sunday.

“Whenever I would see him on TV, I would ask myself, isn’t this guy worried about his health? Because I remember some Orlando Pirates fans from KwaZulu-Natal were using white paint on their faces and they suddenly stopped after a doctor revealed that it would damage their skin,” says Bucs legend Edward Motale about the late Bucs superfan Mandla “Mgijimi” Sindane, who passed away this week.

Mgijimi was famous for white overall with his face covered in white powder during the Soweto club’s games.

But unbeknownst to Motale,  Mgijimi was just using baby powder to make his face white.

“After a long time, I finally got to meet the guy during the Pirates Jersey launch,” Motale reveals.

“Funny enough, on that day he wasn’t in his white overalls and his face was not white. It was until he started to introduce himself that I finally got an idea who he was and my day to ask him the question about the white thing on his face came.”

“I was worried about his health, but he just told me that he is using baby powder. I was relieved.”

Mgijimi was well known in the football fraternity as one of the most famous Bucs fans.

His passing touched a lot of people including Motale, who adds that from the first time he met him he saw the genuine love Mgijimi had for Pirates and that he was friendly and humble, words that have been used a lot by those who knew him.

“It’s a great loss for the team, he loved Pirates so much. You can never miss him during the Pirates games. I’m just glad that I was able to meet him that day. He was a really good guy and very humble.”

The Bucs superfan will be buried at his home in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga on Sunday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Five talking points before Serie A season finale 31.7.2020
Arteta hopes FA Cup win convinces Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal 31.7.2020
Shabba would only play again for Kaizer Chiefs – agent 31.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Vehicle finance or cash? Choose wisely

Crime Northern Cape farm murders: ‘Boys, well done’ say relatives to police

Business Virus wreaks economic havoc as global cases top 17 million

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 315 deaths as SA approaches 500,000 case mark

Politics Mashaba might be surprised with the outcome of his new party – analyst


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 