Shabba would only play again for Kaizer Chiefs – agent

If Siphiwe Tshabalala returns to play in the Absa Premiership it will only be with Kaizer Chiefs, his agent Jazzman Mahlakgane told Phakaaathi on Friday.

Tshabalala has not played professional football since returning to South Africa last year from a spell in Turkey with Erzurumspor, who he joined from Amakhosi in August 2018.

The 35 year-old is now also looking at his options outside of football, but would return to play for Chiefs, the club he served for 11 years, after joining from Free State Stars in 2007.

“He is considering other options,” said Mahlakgane on Friday.

“If he is playing it has to be with his former club (Chiefs), he would want to do it for closure or to retire at the club he played at for 11 years.

“COVID-19 messed up our plans for China (there was an offer from the Chinese leagues). We had one team that approached us that was even local before COVID, but then this happened, and he has been exploring other options.

“It would not be coaching (at another club) it would be administrative (within football).”

Chiefs could, however, have a real problem signing anyone for the next two transfer windows, as they are currently serving a Fifa ban, after they were found guilty of breaking the rules in signing Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana.

Chiefs have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, with their case set to be heard in September, though they have sought permission to be allowed to sign players in the meantime.

