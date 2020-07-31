Kaizer Chiefs management have to be careful – Ndlanya

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Pollen Ndlanya has urged the club’s management to do what is right for the team if they are to get a new coach for next season.

Amakhosi are currently under Ernst Middendorp’s guidance but there has always been talk that he was a temporary stop gap. While the German mentor who is on his second stint in Naturena has fared fairly well, taking the side to the top of the standings before the Absa Premiership was halted, there are some in the Amakhosi camp who are still unimpressed, especially with his style of football which is too direct and bland.

The sudden availability of the more successful Gavin Hunt for next season has also refueled talks that Middendorp will be sacked and the former brought on.

But Ndlanya wants the side’s management to not be blinded by the hype created by Hunt’s availability.

“They have to be very careful with their decision. I am glad I am not in their shoes because it’s a tough decision. They have to consider various aspects especially the philosophy, style of play and history of the club when choosing a new coach because what has been happening has to be halted. (However) Gavin’s record speaks volumes, he had won and achieved so much. So, I don’t know, maybe it is time to give him a chance,” said Ndlanya.

Amakhosi’s football manager, Bobby Motaung was earlier this week quoted by TimesLive dismissing as ‘just rumours’ the talks about coaching changes at the club.

“Unfortunately we’ve not even had that discussion as a club. So it’s rumours that you find and talk which is out there‚ which we don’t know of.

“So at this moment I don’t want to entertain the coach’s issues because there is nothing – we have never had a discussion. We have not sat down and discussed his future.

“The coach has a contract‚ he still has one more season to go. And we have not even sat down to say ‘the coach must leave’ or anything,” said Motaung

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.