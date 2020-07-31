Mokoena recommends extra training before PSL return

Former Jomo Cosmos midfielder Teboho Mokoena says players should consider doing extra training by themselves away from their teammates to get in shape before the league resumes next month.

The Nedbank Cup, Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship will get back underway from August 8 in a Biologically Safe Environment in Gauteng.

READ MORE: Sundowns v Pirates to kick off Absa Premiership restart.

Mokoena believes players are going to need more work to get ready to resume the season. He believes extra training can help prevent players from getting injured.

“It is not easy to stay in shape when you are a footballer. We had to deal with pre-season and staying in shape during that time we didn’t have anything as hectic as covid-19,” Mokoena told Phakaaathi.

“Most of them haven’t done too much to stay in shape and it was because they were cooped up in their homes because of the lockdown regulation. But now that there is a bit of room for them to do more they need to train.”

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder adds that it is impossible to predict how the season could go and if the teams will be competitive.

“Whatever chance you can get away from the teammates you should use the opportunity to train and be fit because when the games get back underway there will be no time for rest and if you are unfit you will be exposed.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.