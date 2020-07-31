Nedbank Cup News 31.7.2020 10:04 am

Sundowns announce new four-year deal for Vilakazi

Jonty Mark
Sundowns announce new four-year deal for Vilakazi

Sibusiso Vilakazi of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The 30 year-old says he is “humbled” and “honoured” to remain part of the Sundowns family, and is hungry for more trophies.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Sibusiso Vilakazi has signed a new deal that ties him to the Brazilians until 2024.

READ MORE: Will Chiefs keep Middendorp beyond this season?

“I am honoured, I am humbled and I am excited to be given another opportunity to play for this great team. I would like to thank the President (Dr. Patrice Motsepe), the board for trusting and having faith in me and also my coach (Pitso Mosimane), the technical team, my teammates for playing a part as well in me given this opportunity,” said Vilakazi in a statement on the official Sundowns website.

Vilakazi joined Sundowns from Bidvest Wits in 2016, having won the Footballer of the Season award in the previous campaign. He quickly became a key part of the team, helping them lift the Absa Premiership in consecutive seasons in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

This season, Vilakazi has netted ten times in all competitions, as Sundowns have already won the Telkom Knockout and are going for a domestic treble, playing Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup semifinals and also targeting Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the Absa Premiership.

“The story continues, I am here to win trophies and more trophies are coming. Ka Bo Yellow”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Saudi-backed bid for Newcastle withdrawn as ‘no longer commercially viable’ 31.7.2020
PSL restart feels like the 2010 World Cup all over again 31.7.2020
Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates to kick off Absa Premiership restart 30.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Vehicle finance or cash? Choose wisely

Crime Northern Cape farm murders: ‘Boys, well done’ say relatives to police

Business Virus wreaks economic havoc as global cases top 17 million

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 315 deaths as SA approaches 500,000 case mark

Politics Mashaba might be surprised with the outcome of his new party – analyst


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 