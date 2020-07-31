Sundowns announce new four-year deal for Vilakazi

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Sibusiso Vilakazi has signed a new deal that ties him to the Brazilians until 2024.

READ MORE: Will Chiefs keep Middendorp beyond this season?

“I am honoured, I am humbled and I am excited to be given another opportunity to play for this great team. I would like to thank the President (Dr. Patrice Motsepe), the board for trusting and having faith in me and also my coach (Pitso Mosimane), the technical team, my teammates for playing a part as well in me given this opportunity,” said Vilakazi in a statement on the official Sundowns website.

Vilakazi joined Sundowns from Bidvest Wits in 2016, having won the Footballer of the Season award in the previous campaign. He quickly became a key part of the team, helping them lift the Absa Premiership in consecutive seasons in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

This season, Vilakazi has netted ten times in all competitions, as Sundowns have already won the Telkom Knockout and are going for a domestic treble, playing Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup semifinals and also targeting Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the Absa Premiership.

“The story continues, I am here to win trophies and more trophies are coming. Ka Bo Yellow”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.