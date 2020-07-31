THE COSAFA SHOW – ‘Bafana Bafana is the big one’ – Karuru

Zimbabwe international star Ovidy Karuru first arrived in South Africa to play for Kaizer Chiefs in 2014, before later moving on to AmaZulu and now Stellenbosch FC.

He remains a stalwart of the Warriors squad some 13 years after making his debut, and has had a huge impact on the COSAFA Cup in the past, including a remarkable six goals as Zimbabwe romped to the title in 2017.

He tells The COSAFA Show of his plans for the rest of this season at Stellenbosch FC, with the league set to restart on August 11, as well as his thoughts on the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

“We have been waiting to play (Bafana Bafana])” Karuru says of the World Cup preliminary games.

“We always want to play against South Africa, because when we are here (in the Premier Soccer League) at our clubs, we always talk about it.

“We have missed the Battle of Limpopo! That one is going to be out toughest game, because neither team wants to lose. When it comes to Ghana and the other team (Ethiopia), we just have to go there and get a result, then we take them on in the reverse fixture at our home ground.

“But against South Africa, there is no home, no away, with so many guys playing here (in the PSL). It is going to be a tough one.”

Meanwhile, Lesotho national team head coach Thabo Senong is a year into the job and he gives an update on progress with Dikwena.

Senong twice led South Africa to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, but has now turned his hand to senior national team football and improving the football of Lesotho.

They are a nation that often punch above their weight and he is relishing the challenge.

The Namibia Football Association are going through a turbulent time and recently expelled their Premier League as a member, leading to an overhaul of club football in the country.

NFA President Ranga Haikali speaks about the situation there and what plans they have for the next few years.

You can listen to the COSAFA Show right here

On The COSAFA Show – Episode 3

* Zimbabwe and Stellenbosch FC midfielder Ovidy Karuru (1:44)

* Lesotho national team coach Thabo Senong (11:42)

* Namibia Football Association President Ranga Haikali (19:39)

* How to stay connected with COSAFA (29:12)

