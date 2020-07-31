African Soccer 31.7.2020 09:50 am

THE COSAFA SHOW – ‘Bafana Bafana is the big one’ – Karuru

Nick Said
THE COSAFA SHOW – ‘Bafana Bafana is the big one’ – Karuru

Ovidy Karuru. Pic: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Ovidy Karuru could well be in action for the Warriors when they eventually take on South Africa in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe international star Ovidy Karuru first arrived in South Africa to play for Kaizer Chiefs in 2014, before later moving on to AmaZulu and now Stellenbosch FC.

He remains a stalwart of the Warriors squad some 13 years after making his debut, and has had a huge impact on the COSAFA Cup in the past, including a remarkable six goals as Zimbabwe romped to the title in 2017.

He tells The COSAFA Show of his plans for the rest of this season at Stellenbosch FC, with the league set to restart on August 11, as well as his thoughts on the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

“We have been waiting to play (Bafana Bafana])” Karuru says of the World Cup preliminary games.

“We always want to play against South Africa, because when we are here (in the Premier Soccer League) at our clubs, we always talk about it.

“We have missed the Battle of Limpopo! That one is going to be out toughest game, because neither team wants to lose. When it comes to Ghana and the other team (Ethiopia), we just have to go there and get a result, then we take them on in the reverse fixture at our home ground.

“But against South Africa, there is no home, no away, with so many guys playing here (in the PSL). It is going to be a tough one.”

Meanwhile, Lesotho national team head coach Thabo Senong is a year into the job and he gives an update on progress with Dikwena.

Senong twice led South Africa to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, but has now turned his hand to senior national team football and improving the football of Lesotho.

They are a nation that often punch above their weight and he is relishing the challenge.

The Namibia Football Association are going through a turbulent time and recently expelled their Premier League as a member, leading to an overhaul of club football in the country.

NFA President Ranga Haikali speaks about the situation there and what plans they have for the next few years.   

You can listen to the COSAFA Show right here

On The COSAFA Show – Episode 3

* Zimbabwe and Stellenbosch FC midfielder Ovidy Karuru (1:44)

* Lesotho national team coach Thabo Senong (11:42)

* Namibia Football Association President Ranga Haikali (19:39)

* How to stay connected with COSAFA (29:12)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Zimbabwe’s Perrance Shiri, ‘black Jesus’ in Gukurahundi massacre, dies 29.7.2020
Jailed Zim journalist, politician plotted ‘with US’ to topple govt – minister 26.7.2020
Zimbabwe says jailed journalist, politician plotted to topple government 25.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Vehicle finance or cash? Choose wisely

Crime Northern Cape farm murders: ‘Boys, well done’ say relatives to police

Business Virus wreaks economic havoc as global cases top 17 million

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 315 deaths as SA approaches 500,000 case mark

Politics Mashaba might be surprised with the outcome of his new party – analyst


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 